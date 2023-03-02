Watch Christian Arroyo Launch Grand Slam With Ex-Red Sox Teammate Mic’d Up

Christian Arroyo crushed a grand slam Thursday — his second of two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies — and a former Boston Red Sox teammate just so happened to be mic’d up for the blast.

Arroyo took Taylor Lehman deep in the third inning, one frame after hitting a solo homer off Erubiel Armenta, while ESPN conducted a live interview with Kyle Schwarber.

The ball traveled over Schwarber’s head in left field, clearing the replica Green Monster at JetBlue Park, and gave the Red Sox an early 7-0 lead in their Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Schwarber, now in his second season with Philadelphia after spending the tail end of 2021 with Boston, didn’t have much of a reaction to Arroyo’s grand slam, other than to say, “Good swing.”

Check out Arroyo’s grand slam in the video below.

A mammoth homer over the mini monster. ? pic.twitter.com/fr5c3a232z — MLB (@MLB) March 2, 2023

And here’s a look at the first homer Arroyo hit.