How Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Plans To Approach More Playing Time

The opportunity is there for Christian Arroyo and he plans on seizing it this upcoming season with the Boston Red Sox.

After being a utility player over the last two-plus seasons with Boston, Arroyo is in line for a major uptick in playing time given the openings in the middle of the Red Sox infield.

The 27-year-old could be the full-time replacement at second base until Trevor Story completely recovers from his elbow injury, and Arroyo is making sure he is prepared for any situation that comes his way.

“I’m always ready, no matter what it is. Whatever the opportunity gives itself,” Arroyo said last month at Red Sox Winter Weekend. “I’m in a position right now where I’m just going to go have fun, I’m going to go play and I’m going to do what I do. And that’s continue to work everyday, and continue to become a better baseball player. Looking forward to it, and again, it’s a blessing every time you get an opportunity. So, try to take it and run.”

Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday that Arroyo is the team’s starting second baseman, according to MassLive’s Christopher Smith. But the manager added the caveat “as of now” when revealing the news.

Boston doesn’t have many option up the middle of the diamond, but the Red Sox did trade for Adalberto Mondesi a few weeks ago and he has impressed Cora as he works his way back from ACL surgery.

Arroyo played in a career-high 87 games a season ago, and although he wasn’t a game-changer in the lineup, he proved to be a reliable contributor. He batted .286 with six home runs and 36 RBIs.