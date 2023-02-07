Kiké Hernández Not Sweating Major Role Change With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox haven’t really attempted to keep it a secret: All signs are pointing toward Kiké Hernández becoming their new everyday shortstop.

Boston saw longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres this offseason, opening up perhaps the most important defensive position on the diamond. Trevor Story, the first option to fill that role, will miss an extended period of time with an elbow injury, while other options have seemingly fallen by the wayside as the Red Sox seem comfortable rolling with Hernández into the season.

Entering his third season with the Red Sox, Hernández himself isn’t sweating another position change, as he doesn’t believe there are any major challenges with making the switch.

“I don’t think so, man” Hernández said on “The Chris Rose Rotation.” “I was worried center field would be way too much ground to cover, considering my speed. I depend a lot on my jump, on my first step. I cover a lot of ground on my first step. I try to be moving before the ball gets hit, kind of like an infielder. It’s basically the same as playing second but with a longer throw.”

The confidence didn’t slip there, as he called his shot while directing a warning to the haters.

“We’ll talk in October. We’ll talk in November,” Hernández said. “Watch me, that’s it. If there’s something that they can expect, it’s that I won’t be scared.”

The 31-year-old has made 100 appearances at shortstop in his major league career, posting a .978 fielding percentage.