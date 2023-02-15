Red Sox’s Trevor Story Reveals Best, Worst Case Scenario For 2023 Season

Trevor Story won’t begin the 2023 Major League Baseball season for the Red Sox after undergoing an internal bracing procedure on his elbow in the offseason, that much we know.

What we don’t know is when, or even if, he will return to the diamond.

Story was preparing to be the Red Sox shortstop after the departure of Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, but surgery on his UCL — often referred to as a modified Tommy John surgery — will keep him from playing for the foreseeable future.

It’s unclear what Story’s timeline is, though he did tell reporters at Winter Weekend that he was hopeful to play in 2023. A quick Google search of his surgery reveals a four-to-six-month recovery. Four months would put a potential return in May, with six months being July.

Story is in Fort Myers, Fla. with the Red Sox as they begin spring training and revealed a “best” and “worst” case scenario for 2023.

“Best case scenario, he will play in the second half of the season,” MLB.com’s Ian Browne tweeted Wednesday morning. “Though Story acknowledged worst case scenario would be to miss the season, he is very confident in best case scenario.”

Obviously losing Story for the entire campaign would be a blow to the already-thin middle infield. Kiké Hernández will be the shortstop to begin the season with Christian Arroyo and Adalberto Mondesi manning second, though manager Alex Cora told reporters Tuesday that Arroyo “is our second baseman as of now.”