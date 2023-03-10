Creighton Vs. Xavier Live Stream: Watch Big East Tournament Game Online, On TV

The 2023 Men’s Big East Basketball Tournament moves into the semifinals with Creighton taking on Xavier in the second game of a double header at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The Bluejays (21-11, 14-6) beat the Villanova Wildcats in the quarterfinals on the back of leading scorer Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Musketeers (24-8, 15-5) beat the DePaul Blue Demons in the quarterfinals as they hope to win their fifth straight game.

Creighton hopes to return to the Big East championship game for a third straight season, and Xavier will look to make its first appearance in the title game since the 2014-15 season.

The sides split their head-to-head season series with Creighton winning the last matchup, 84-67, on Jan. 28.

The Bluejays are 3.5-point favorites in the matchup, and the total is set at 152.5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch the Creighton-Xavier matchup online and on TV.

When: Friday, March 10 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports