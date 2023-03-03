David Ortiz’s Plan For Rafael Devers Should Excite Red Sox Fans

David Ortiz stopped by Fort Meyers, Fla. to take in some Red Sox spring training.

Manager Alex Cora told reporters the Hall of Famer spoke with the team Friday morning to speak about chemistry and how fun it is to play in Boston, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Ortiz checked out batting practice and even got a feel of Jarren Duran’s 6-foot-2, 212-pound frame.

It’s no secret Ortiz is a fan of Rafael Devers. The former has seen the latter swing a bat since he was a teenager and has urged the Red Sox to keep the star third baseman long term, which they have done this past offseason.

While Ortiz has expressed concern over Boston’s lineup behind Devers, he had very few worries over the All-Star.

“Me, personally, I’m planning on getting a little more involved with him,” Ortiz said of Devers, per Browne.

Getting to learn from not only one of the greatest Red Sox hitters of all time but one of the greatest sluggers in Major League Baseball history is an incredible privilege for Devers, who always is open to expanding his role on the team.