Giants' Daniel Jones Wants $45+ Million Per Year by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL offseason is underway as we’re amidst the annual scouting combine, giving front offices, owners, agents, and players a meeting ground to get deals done. In an offseason with numerous hefty quarterback contract extensions to be dealt out, Daniel Jones’s name has been heating up in the rumor mill.

According to the New York Daily News, Jones’s representatives are asking for more than $45 million annually in the quarterback’s extension.

Jones took a leap in the 2022 campaign, ultimately leading New York to the postseason and winning a playoff game before a beatdown by the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The quarterback has stated that he would like to remain a Giant while remaining open to what is out there for him on the open market.

Jones’s deal could completely reset the market in an offseason where Jalen Hurts, Justin Herbert, and Joe Burrow are expected to earn contract extensions in the $50 million range.

General Manager Joe Schoen recently spoke about how he and Jones’s representatives were a bit apart on a potential extension. With the franchise tag deadline approaching, how the Giants elect to use that privilege will be watched.

The Giants are +550 to win the NFC East on the FanDuel Sportsbook for this upcoming season.