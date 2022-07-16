Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Reacts To High Praise From David Ortiz

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz let his feelings about Rafael Devers be known to the masses on Thursday.

It didn’t take long for the glowing praise from the soon-to-be Hall of Famer to get back to the 25-year-old Devers.

Ortiz believes Devers might just be “one of the top three pure hitters in the game right now,” and the current Red Sox third baseman was certainly appreciative of the compliments his fellow Dominican Republic native threw his way.

“It was fascinating to see him talking about me in the way that he did… We know what he means for baseball and for the Dominican Republic,” Devers told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “For me, I’m really happy to be in that kind of conversation.”

Devers has evolved into one of best players in baseball this season. Heading into Friday’s game against the New York Yankees, the slugging lefty was third in the majors with a .327 batting average to go along with 20 homers and 52 RBIs.

Devers has only one more year after this season on his contract before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, while teammate Xander Bogaerts is in the final year of his deal. Ortiz implored the Red Sox to retain both players, and while it was nice to get that support for Ortiz, Devers knows Big Papi isn’t making contract decisions for the Red Sox.

“It feels great to hear that but we know he doesn’t have the control over that with either Bogey or me,” Devers said to Cotillo. “We know the team has the control and we’ll see what happens in the future.”