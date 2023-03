The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings split their home and home series 1-1.

David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to Sunday’s game and delivered with a goal and an assist in the contest.

This is Pastrnak’s 46th goal of the season, but unfortunately was not enough as the Bruins fell to the Red Wings 5-3.

