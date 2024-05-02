Maple Leafs Coach Expects Bruins Best Effort In Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination by defeating the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

With the series shifting back to Scotiabank Arena for Game 6, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe is not taking the win for granted, according to NHL.com’s Dave McCarthy.

“We’ve earned another day here, but we are still in a battle,” Keefe said on Wednesday, per McCarthy. “That certainly has not changed. We’ve gotten the opponent’s attention here now.”

Whether the Leafs have the Bruins’ attention or not, Keefe expects Boston to respond accordingly when the puck drops on Thursday night.

“I expect them to be at their best. They’re a proud team,” Keefe said. “Last night we got their attention. I think we showed our character, what we are about, and what our purpose is in these games, and we expect them to be better, just like they were when we beat them in Game 2 and how they came in in Game 3. I don’t think the coach’s mindset changes anything. They’ve got lots of leadership on that team, and they’re a veteran group.”

The Maple Leafs have lost the last six playoff games they played on home ice, including two to the Bruins in this series.

“Quite honestly, (being on home ice) means nothing,” Keefe said. “We have to play the exact same way wherever it is. We’re happy to give our fans another opportunity to play in front of them, but we have to approach the game no different than we have on the road in terms of our plan and what’s required.

“We don’t have to impress anything or do this or that. We have to win the hockey game, and in order to do that, there is a process and plan that has been put in place and when we’ve done it well, we’ve been successful in this series and when we haven’t, we haven’t been successful.”

Keefe doesn’t appear to ooze confidence that the Leafs can hold off the Bruins in Game 6, but Boston is certainly ready to close out the series and send Toronto on an early vacation.