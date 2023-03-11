Facing Bruins’ Tyler Bertuzzi Will Be ‘Awkward’ For Red Wings

After being traded from the Detroit Red Wings to the Boston Bruins just over a week ago, Tyler Bertuzzi will see his former team twice this weekend.

The Bruins and Red Wings have a home-and-home series on tap for Saturday and Sunday with Boston getting the chance to play host first in a matinee contest.

Red Wings center Joe Veleno admitted it will be strange encounter for the Red Wings with Bertuzzi now wearing Black and Gold and quickly going from teammate to foe.

“It’s definitely going to be a bit awkward for us,” Veleno told reporters Thursday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com. “You don’t really imagine him in a different jersey. Boston seems to kind of suit him. He’s well-liked by all the boys. It’s going to be really nice to see him and a bit weird to play against him.”

The 28-year-old Bertuzzi feels similarly, but is trying to put his feelings aside and take a business-like approach to the matchups.

“I talked to them a little bit,” Bertuzzi told reporters following practice Friday, per team-provided video. “I’m just trying to focus on the task ahead. Obviously, these two games are going to be a little bit different, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Bertuzzi has played in just two games for the Bruins since being trade and notched an assist on a Charlie Coyle goal in his debut with his new club last week.