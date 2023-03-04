Tyler Bertuzzi Notches Assist On Charlie Coyle Goal In Bruins Debut

BOSTON — It sure didn’t take long for Tyler Bertuzzi to make an impact in his Bruins debut.

Boston and the Rangers felt each other out in the opening period of Saturday’s game at TD Garden. Things started to get chippy after a mid-period fight between New York winger Jimmy Vesey and B’s defenseman Derek Forbort.

Charlie McAvoy also got in on the action, but neither side was able to get past the likes of Igor Shesterkin and Linus Ullmark.

But Charlie Coyle answered the call at 18:07 in the first period with the game’s first goal. Tyler Bertuzzi, who the Bruins acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, made the key pass from behind Shesterkin’s net to allow Coyle to score. Trent Frederic also was credited with an assist on the goal.

The goal was Coyle’s 12th of the season and Bertuzzi’s 11th assist — his first with the Black and Gold, and Frederic earned his 10th assist of the season.

Bertuzzi has delivered what was expected when he was acquired: Physicality. The production hasn’t been there consistently this season, but the 28-year-old winger delivered in the first period, and he filled in for Nick Foligno on the second unit power play.