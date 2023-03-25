Garnet Hathaway Praises How ‘Inclusive’ Bruins Have Been Since Trade

BOSTON — Garnet Hathaway has quickly become a reliable player for the Bruins, and his presence was felt Saturday at TD Garden.

Boston acquired the eighth-year forward from the Capitals on Feb. 23 in a deal that also included defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Hathaway has been a highlight on the Bruins’ fourth line that has been solidified since Tomas Nosek returned from injury on the same night of Washington trade happened.

The fourth line has brought an added toughness to the Black and Gold, and they have been getting it done on the box score. Hathaway’s first goal with Boston was a game-winning goal against the Detroit Red Wings on March 11. The winger delivered another game-winner in the second period in Boston’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped it clinch the Atlantic Division.

“It’s been a whirlwind,” Hathaway said. “I’m really happy to be here. I’m really glad to be here. I’ve felt like part of the team from the very beginning. I’ve felt like part of the team to get the team to where they are already, and instantly taking a role and trying to help this team continue to get to where we want to go. That’s how this group is inclusive.”

Hathaway got the action going Saturday when he got in a dustup with Pat Maroon just nine seconds into the game. It brought a playoff-like atmosphere to the game that was accompanied by a strong performance from Orlov.

“That’s what I’ve been trying to tell everybody,” Hathaway said of Orlov’s impact on Boston. “Off the ice, on the ice, he works hard. It’s not surprise the puck is finding the back of the net for him. He’s making plays. He’s physical. I think it’s a great playoff-style of hockey that he plays. I got traded, but I was really excited to be traded with him, and see what we can do, and be a part of this team and make an impact.”

Hathaway and Orlov bring plenty of playoff experience that will be needed as the Bruins aim to win the Stanley Cup to cap off a historic season.