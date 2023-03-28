Grant Williams Campaigning For These Celtics To Earn NBA Honors

It’s that time of year again for Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams to hit the campaign trail.

With the NBA regular season coming to a close in less than two weeks, Williams is trying to position a few of his teammates to earn some NBA honors.

Williams believes Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and even Derrick White are all deserving candidates to earn some end-of-season recognition from the league.

“Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both deserve ALL-NBA,” Williams tweeted Monday. “Derrick White is all defense! I’m ready to argue.”

Williams won’t have to argue too much when it comes to Tatum, who is a lock to wind up on one of the three All-NBA teams, if not the First Team, after being an MVP candidate for much of the season.

Williams may have to do a little politicking for Brown’s case, but the Celtics star’s monster second half of the season could propel him onto his first All-NBA team in his career. That accolade would come with great contractual significance as well for Brown, who was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.

The most work Williams will have to do will come with White. What White has working for him to try to get an All-NBA Defensive selection is that he leads all guards with 69 blocks on the season and has been one of Boston’s top perimeter defenders on the campaign.