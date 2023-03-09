Italy Vs. Cuba Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

The World Baseball Classic is back after a six-year layoff, with Team USA looking to defend its crown.

Italy and Cuba will matchup Thursday in Pool A, each entering the 20-team tournament in search of their first-ever titles. The two teams enter with similar expectations, as Italy is led by former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey and young boppers Vinnie Pasquantino and Nicky Lopez, while Cuba enters with former All-Star Yoenis Céspedes and young boppers Luis Robert Jr. and Yoan Moncada.

Cuba is favored (+110) in Pool A this year, though they lost their first game to The Netherlands. Both teams are underdogs, placed out of the top-six favorites to hoist the title.

Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan will play host to the contest, along with eight other contests throughout the tournament.

When: Thursday, March 9, at 6 a.m. ET

TV: tubi

Live Stream: tubi — free trial