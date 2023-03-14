Lamar Jackson Disputes Adam Schefter Report On Ravens’ Contract Offer

Lamar Jackson reportedly is seeking a contract that rivals the deal Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns, and the MVP quarterback set the record state about a reported offer back in September.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his podcast Monday that Jackson turned down a $200 million fully guaranteed contract from the Baltimore Ravens, according to Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown. The insider confirmed the report he and Chris Mortensen made in September, and NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport added the deal Jackson turned down was similar to that of Russell Wilson but fell short of Watson’s historic deal.

The report caught 26-year-old quarterback’s attention, and he tweeted a GIF that suggests he questioned the legitimacy of the numbers.

“133/3years fully guaranteed,” Jackson followed up in another tweet Tuesday. “But I need a agent?”

133/3years fully guaranteed? but I need a agent? ?????? — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 14, 2023

The All-Pro QB has received assistance from the NFL Players Association, but he has been representing himself in negotiatons.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell pointed out the numbers Jackson posted would be $5 million less than what Watson received in the first three years of his guaranteed deal.