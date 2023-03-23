Masataka Yoshida Had Three-Word Message For Alex Cora After Returning From WBC

Masataka Yoshida had a very active few months after joining the Red Sox back in December.

Yoshida made his way to Fort Myers, Fla., in February for his first Major League Baseball spring training with his new team. The talented outfielder was on the move again shortly thereafter, though, as he convened with Team Japan ahead of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The 29-year-old Yoshida ended up being one of the best players in the global tournament and his efforts helped Japan claim the WBC championship Tuesday night. One day later, Yoshida was back in Southern Florida with the Red Sox amid the tail end of spring training.

Upon reuniting with Alex Cora, Yoshida shot an understandable message to his new manager.

“I am tired,” Yoshida told Cora, per The Athletic’s Chad Jennings.

More movement is on the horizon for Yoshida, who soon will make the trek to Boston. Following Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Red Sox only have five games left on their spring training schedule.

And a week from Thursday, Yoshida will make his highly anticipated Boston debut when the Red Sox host the division rival Baltimore Orioles for an Opening Day clash at Fenway Park. Yoshida figures to be Boston’s starting left fielder and bat in the middle of the order.