Sweet 16 Cinderellas: #9 Florida Atlantic Owls by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Just sixteen remain in the NCAA Tournament, and the Florida Atlantic Owls out of Conference USA are still standing. To get you up to speed on who this team is, we profile the Owls and how they have found such a high level of success in 2022-23.

Head Coach: Dusty May

At just 46 years old, Dusty May has led the Owls to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in his fifth season at the helm. He has had the program relatively competitive since he took over, and he’s already imposing his coaching identity. Perhaps his most intense philosophies are depth, disrupting ball movement, and a three-pointer-centric offense. You will typically find the Owls among the nation’s top ten in bench minutes, opponent assist percentage, and three-pointers attempted over the past five seasons.

Star Player: Johnell Davis

One of the fun aspects of this FAU team is their balanced attack, but Johnell Davis is the name to know as their primary scorer. The 6’4″ guard is a high-major talent that can score at all three levels and gives major intensity on the defensive end. His closing performance against Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round is a perfect example of how he can take over for the Owls.

Strength: Guard Play

A luxury you love to have in March, FAU is loaded with guards. Each one brings a unique part of their game to the table, giving May many options based on how the game is going. It makes them a versatile bunch that can adjust to whatever future opponents throw at them. That backcourt flexibility is a crucial contributor to the success the Owls have seen in 2022-23.

Weakness: Frontcourt Size

This team is relatively small, which made the Fairleigh Dickinson draw so favorable as the Knights are the smallest team in Division I. FAU ranks 329th in average player height, which could present issues down the road in this tournament against the size remaining in the field. Vladislav Goldin is the only capable big taller than 6’8″, and any sort of foul trouble there could lead to serious frontcourt issues.

Buy Or Sell The Final Four Odds? (+470)

You should look to buy on the Owls with their current Final Four price of +470. They are in the weakest region of the four and are as good as any of the other three remaining teams to make a run at the East Regional title. They rank just one spot behind Kansas State and two spots ahead of Michigan State in KenPom heading into the second weekend.