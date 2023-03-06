NFL Rumors: Derrick Henry Among Stars Shopped In Trade Talks

Count Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry among those being discussed in trade talks ahead of the NFL’s new year.

The three-time Pro Bowl workhorse was among players shopped during the combine in Indianapolis, NFL reporter Mike Silver wrote Sunday for Bally Sports

Silver included Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins as others who were included in trade talks, though those two probably shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given recent speculation. Henry, however, is a newer addition to the carousel.

Silver did not report which teams had made calls for Henry, but noted his sources were current general managers around the league.

Henry is set to enter the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023 campaign. The 29-year-old carries a $10.5 million base salary and a $16.3 million cap hit.

Henry finished second in the NFL in rushing yards during the 2022 campaign (1,538 yards in 16 games) after having led the league in the category in both 2020 (2,027) and 2019 (1,540). He was on pace to lead the league in rushing again in 2021 before breaking a bone in his foot midway through the season.

No team has relied on a single player like the Titans have relied on Henry during recent years. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has carried the ball 300-plus times in three of the last four seasons and was well on his way to doing the same in 2021 before the injury.