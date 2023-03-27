Orioles Surprisingly Release Former Red Sox Ahead Of Opening Day

Franchy Cordero showed signs of the potential baseball evaluators believe he had this spring with the Baltimore Orioles.

But the former Red Sox utility man is now in search of a job with Opening Day just three days away.

According to multiple reports, the Orioles surprisingly released the 28-year-old Cordero on Monday after he put together a terrific performance at the plate during spring training. Cordero batted a blistering .413 in 46 at-bats to go along with a .426 OBP and a 1.100 OPS. He also swatted two home runs and drove in nine runs while also swiping one base.

That still wasn’t enough though to convince the Orioles to keep Cordero, who signed a minor league deal with Baltimore in December.

It’s the second time in a matter of months an organization has cut ties with Cordero. The Red Sox parted ways with him in November after two seasons by not tendering his contract. Boston initially acquired Cordero from the Kansas City Royals in a deal that included Andrew Benintendi.

Cordero, who played 84 games in the big leagues last season for the Red Sox and batted .219 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs, will now be in search of his next home in Major League Baseball. And given his offensive output during the exhibition slate, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if multiple teams give Cordero a look with a chance to try to tap into his potential.