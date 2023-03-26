Ex-Red Sox On Impressive Spring Training Run With AL East Rival

The Boston Red Sox might see plenty of Franchy Cordero in 2023.

Cordero, who spent two seasons with the Red Sox, signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles in December. But since joining the Orioles in spring training, the 28-year-old has assembled a solid case to remain on board with the big league club heading into the 2023 season.

And it’s only taken 16 games.

Cordero is leading all Orioles hitters, batting .432/.432/.705, going 19-for-44 with two home runs, four doubles, a triple and nine RBIs while playing first base. However, this doesn’t pen Cordero down as a candidate as Baltimore’s go-to man at first base.

With Ryan Mountcastle as the Orioles starting first baseman, Coredeo could hang around Baltimore’s major league roster and play second fiddle, while also giving skipper Brandon Hyde a left-handed bat off the bench.

Last season, Cordero struggled across the board in Boston. He batted just .219/.300/.397 over the course of 242 at-bats, while also serving as a great defensive liability. Cordero couldn’t handle first base in Boston, nor was he reliable in the outfield, committing a total of 12 errors in 48 games played.

Cordero’s run in Boston ended when the Red Sox elected to sever ties with the six-year veteran back in November. But with Opening Day on Thursday, Cordero could return to Fenway Park to kick off his latest campaign.