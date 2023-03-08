Panama Vs. Chinese Taipei Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Panama and Chinese Taipei will face off for an early Pool B matchup as the first game on day two of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Back in 2017, the last that took place in the WBC, Panama fell to Colombia in the qualifying round, which established the final four teams to qualify for the tournament. Returning for a third appearance, Panama will look to escape the pool stage for the first time ever.

They’ll have a few standouts to help make that a reality with Colorado Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence and Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Jose Ramos. The 22-year-old Ramos is a player to keep an eye on throughout the WBC after hitting 19 home runs with 95 RBIs with the High-A Great Lakes Loons last season. Ramos and the rest of Team Panama will be managed by Luis Ortiz, who also managed the squad back in 2009.

Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei makes its fifth appearance in the WBC, following up on a last-place and winless finish in 2017. They finished 0-3 in Pool A, which was an underwhelming follow to their 2013 Quarterfinals appearance.

Yu Chang, who signed a one-year deal with the Boston Red Sox this past offseason, will serve as a utility man for Chinese Taipei. The 27-year-old hit four homers and drove in 15 RBIs in a split 2022 campaign with the Cleveland Guardians, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and Red Sox.

Panama enters the contest as the betting favorite with -175 odds to open up their run with a victory over Chinese Taipei, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 6 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX