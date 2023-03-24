Patriots Announce Tentative Offseason Workout, Practice Schedule

Football almost is back in New England.

The Patriots on Friday morning announced the tentative schedule for their offseason program, including dates for organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp. The dates are subject to change, and we still don’t know the exact start of training camp.

Here are the details:

Start of offseason program: April 17

OTAs: May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Minicamp: June 12-14

New England also announced that reporters will be granted access to all of minicamp and a handful of OTA practices. After minicamp, the Patriots will enjoy an extended summer break before returning for training camp, which typically starts in the last week of July.