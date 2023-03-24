Can Bruins Break NHL Wins Record In Final Stretch Of Season? Boston needs eight wins after Thursday to break the record by Jason Ounpraseuth Just now

The Boston Bruins are eight wins away from breaking the NHL record for most wins in the regular season after Thursday’s victory.

The Detroit Red Wings set the record at 62 in the 1995-96 season, and the mark was equaled by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2018-19 season.

The Black and Gold likely are shoo-ins to win the Presidents’ Trophy, and they have larger goals in mind for the 2022-23 season. But breaking the wins record would add to a memorable season for the B’s.

It would be a difficult task as Boston has three back-to-backs after Thursday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins also play six playoff contenders in their next 11 games.

Jim Montgomery likely has rest on the mind for his star and veteran players, so the path to eight wins is not an easy task. That is reflected in betting odds.

FanDuel Sportsbook has a line out under “team futures” for the B’s regular season win total. It is set at 62.5. The over is priced at +132, and the under is priced at -170.

This means a $100 bet on the over would pay out $232, and a $100 bet on the under would pay out $158.82.

If you want to throw in a bet for fun, by all means do what you wish with your money. But the odds set aren’t enticing enough to throw a meaningful wager. There also is plenty of juice on the under, which indicates a sentiment that the Bruins might fall short.

Fans shouldn’t be discouraged, though, as winning seven of their final 11 games still would be an amazing feat.

Boston has more history to chase with the points record set by the Canadiens in the 1976-77 season at 132, which it is on pace for, according to The Athletic.