Patriots Free Agency Tracker: Updates On All New England Moves

Welcome to NFL free agency.

The league’s legal tampering period began at noon ET on Monday, meaning teams now are permitted to negotiate with external free agents’ representatives and agree to terms on signings and trades. Those moves can’t be finalized until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, but expect most of the notable names to be locked up by then.

The New England Patriots already re-signed several of their own free agents in recent weeks, re-upping special teams captain Matthew Slater, offensive tackle Conor McDermott, center/guard James Ferentz and linebacker Raekwon McMillan. They also lost longtime safety Devin McCourty to retirement and cut punter Jake Bailey.

Still, Bill Belichick’s club entered the tampering period with more than a dozen unsigned internal free agents — including top wideout Jakobi Meyers and top cornerback Jonathan Jones — and various roster holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

How will they fill them? Which of those FAs will stick around? Are there any Patriots trades in the works?

Follow along with this free agency tracker for updates on all of New England’s moves throughout the week.

SIGNINGS/TRADES

— Traded tight end Jonnu Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick