Patriots Players React To Damien Harris Wearing Bills Gear

Damien Harris didn’t stray too far from Foxboro after cutting ties with the Patriots.

Harris, a 2019 third-round pick by New England, joined the Bills on a one-year deal in free agency. The fifth-year running back had his last two seasons ended by Buffalo, but now, he’s a part of an organization that claimed the last three AFC East titles.

The 26-year-old Harris made the trip to Orchard Park on Tuesday to ink his new deal with the Bills and he sported some Buffalo gear before signing on the dotted line. The Alabama product celebrated his new chapter with an Instagram post and it elicited comments from a few of his now-former teammates.

Kendrick Bourne: Bro u a oppppp lol jk congrats Brudda! Already know u gonna TURNUP!

Lawrence Guy: Do Work

Daniel Ekuale: Get ya money uso

As for the Patriots’ backfield, the group is in good hands with Rhamondre Stevenson atop the depth chart following a stellar sophomore season. New England also found a potential Harris backfill in former Jacksonville Jaguar and New York Jet James Robinson, who ran for over 1,000 yards as an undrafted rookie in 2020.

There soon could be even more new blood in that room, as at least one prominent NFL draft analyst believes the Patriots will use their first-round pick on a running back.