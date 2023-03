The Boston Bruins wrapped up their road trip with a thrilling overtime win against the Calgary Flames, with Pavel Zacha scoring the game-tying goal in the third period.

Zacha was highlighted as player to watch prior to the game for his game-winner the night prior in Edmonton.

The Bruins head home after eight-consecutive wins to face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at TD Garden.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.