When things got close, Linus Ullmark kept his team in the game on Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins will head home on an eight-game win streak after defeating the Calgary Flames to close out an undefeated road trip.

Ullmark made a career-high 48 saves in regulation time and 54 in total including overtime.

