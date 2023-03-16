Penn State Vs. Texas A&M Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, TV

Penn State and Texas A&M face each other for the first time since 2017 when the two teams clash Thursday night in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions have won eight of their last 10, but fell 67-65 to the Purdue Boilermakers on Sunday, while the Aggies received a tough blow losing 83-62 to Alabama Crimson Tide on the same night.

Texas A&M enters Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as a 2.5-point favorite with the total set at 135.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here’s how to watch Penn State-Texas A&M online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 16 at 9:55 p.m. ET

TV: truTV

Live Streams: truTV