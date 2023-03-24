Princeton Vs. Creighton Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The No. 15 Princeton Tigers look to be the only double-digit seed to make it to the “Elite Eight” when they face No. 6 Creighton Bluejays at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Friday night.

Although the underdog, Princeton defeated No. 2 Arizona in the first round and look to make their first appearance in the “Elite Eight” since 1965. Creighton defeated N.C. State and Baylor to reach the “Sweet 16.”

Creighton won the only meeting between the two schools, 63-54, in 1961.

Creighton is a 10.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook, with the total set at 140.5. The winner will move on to face the winner of Alabama-San Diego State in the “Elite Eight.”

Here’s how to watch Princeton-Creighton online and on TV:

When: Friday, March 24 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Streams: TBS