Boston College Vs. Louisville Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The second game of the 2023 ACC Men’s College Basketball Tournament will see Boston College match up with Louisville.

The Eagles are the 10th seed in the tournament after going 15-16 overall in the regular season and 9-11 in conference play. The No. 15 Cardinals, meanwhile, are the lowest seed in the bracket after only winning two of their 20 ACC games (4-27 overall).

BC is a 6.5-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for Tuesday’s game. The winner moves on to play seventh-seeded North Carolina on Wednesday night.

Here’s how to watch the Eagles-Cardinals contest online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, March 7 at 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | ACC Network