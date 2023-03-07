Patriots Officially Don’t Place Franchise Tag On Jakobi Meyers

As expected, Tuesday’s NFL franchise-tag deadline came and went without the New England Patriots placing tags on any of their impending free agents.
That group includes receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jonathan Jones and running back Damien Harris. Unless the Patriots can reach agreements with those players before the start of NFL free agency next Tuesday, all will hit the open market.
There haven’t been any updates on Harris this offseason. However, multiple reports indicate the Patriots would like to re-sign both Jones and Meyers before or after the start of free agency. New England could elect to allow both players to test the open market in hopes of potentially matching any offers from other clubs.
Meyers, Jones and Harris all are on record as wanting to return to New England.
Here’s a full list of Patriots players set to hit free agency:
OFFENSE
WR Jakobi Meyers
RB Damien Harris
OL Isaiah Wynn
WR Nelson Agholor
OL James Ferentz
OT Yodny Cajuste
OT Marcus Cannon
DEFENSE
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Joejuan Williams
CB Myles Bryant
S Devin McCourty
S Jabrill Peppers
LB Mack Wilson
LB Raekwon McMillan
DT Daniel Ekuale
DT Carl Davis
SPECIAL TEAMS
ST Cody Davis
P Michael Palardy
LS Joe Cardona
New England this offseason already re-signed special teamer Matthew Slater and offensive tackle Conor McDermott. The Patriots currently have just under $32 million in salary cap space, per cap guru Miguel Benzan.