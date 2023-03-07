Patriots Officially Don’t Place Franchise Tag On Jakobi Meyers

As expected, Tuesday’s NFL franchise-tag deadline came and went without the New England Patriots placing tags on any of their impending free agents.

That group includes receiver Jakobi Meyers, cornerback Jonathan Jones and running back Damien Harris. Unless the Patriots can reach agreements with those players before the start of NFL free agency next Tuesday, all will hit the open market.

There haven’t been any updates on Harris this offseason. However, multiple reports indicate the Patriots would like to re-sign both Jones and Meyers before or after the start of free agency. New England could elect to allow both players to test the open market in hopes of potentially matching any offers from other clubs.

Meyers, Jones and Harris all are on record as wanting to return to New England.

Here’s a full list of Patriots players set to hit free agency:

OFFENSE

WR Jakobi Meyers

RB Damien Harris

OL Isaiah Wynn

WR Nelson Agholor

OL James Ferentz

OT Yodny Cajuste

OT Marcus Cannon

DEFENSE

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Joejuan Williams

CB Myles Bryant

S Devin McCourty

S Jabrill Peppers

LB Mack Wilson

LB Raekwon McMillan

DT Daniel Ekuale

DT Carl Davis