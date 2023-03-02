Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Recalls Soiling Pants During Playoff Game

The road to his first World Series championship wasn’t entirely magical for Kiké Hernández.

Hernández was dealing with some dental trouble when the Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their playoff run in 2020. But it was a ripple effect from the issue that led to the most embarrassing moment of Hernández’s Major League Baseball career to date.

“Twenty-twenty playoffs, I had a tooth infection. So, I was taking some antibiotics for my infection and one of the side effects was diarrhea,” Hernández said in a video shared by the Red Sox. “We got a big out in a big situation during the NLDS and I screamed, ‘F yeah!’ I was DHing and I thought I farted. I went out to lead off the inning, I struck out on three pitches. When I went in the dugout, went straight to the bathroom, pulled my pants down — completely (expletive).”

Boston Red Sox newcomer Justin Turner, who was teammates with Hernández on that title-winning Dodgers team, joined the versatile veteran as he reminisced on the accident. When Turner tried to chalk it up as a misjudgment by Hernández, the latter deflected the support.

“Uh, no. What I’m saying is I (expletive) my pants during a game in the playoffs,” Hernández said.

For Hernández’s sake, here’s hoping he doesn’t experience an even more embarrassing moment in the 2023 season with the Red Sox.