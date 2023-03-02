Warriors' Stephen Curry to Return for Final Stretch of Season by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The Golden State Warriors are about to get some much-needed reinforcement next week as Stephen Curry returns from injury for the final stretch of the NBA season. The Dubs are amid preparing for the playoffs, and getting their most valuable player back will give them the confidence needed to defend their title.

Stephen Curry, who has missed the last nine games due to injury, is making good progress and has recently increased his on-court workload to include scrimmaging.



His return to play will be based on his continued progress and response to full practice and scrimmages. pic.twitter.com/NM4EZl3eaC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 1, 2023

Curry suffered partial tears to a pair of ligaments on February 4 against the Dallas Mavericks. He has missed nine games but is back at practice participating in scrimmages.

The Warriors are getting into playoff mode, with only 20 games remaining. The team has a 32-30 record this season and sits in a congested Western Conference. Only three and a half games separate places fourth through 12th.

Steph Curry is averaging 29 points per game and shooting 42% from beyond the arc this season. Since Andrew Wiggins continues to miss time due to a family matter, Curry’s return will be crucial as the Warriors prepare to defend their title.

The Warriors are on a roll and sit fifth in the Western Conference. They have won three straight games and eight of their last ten home games. However, the team has struggled away from home, with the fourth-worst away record in the league (7-23).

Eighth favorite to win the NBA Championship, the defending champs are being heavily undervalued at +1700. The team’s core is roughly the same, they play outstanding at home, and when fully healthy, they can beat anyone in the NBA. Golden State is +800 to win their seventh Conference Title in the last ten years.

The Dubs continue their homestand Thursday night when they host the LA Clippers.