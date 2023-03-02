What We Know About Bill Belichick’s Combine Plans (Or Lack Thereof)

INDIANAPOLIS — A handful of New England Patriots coaches were at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this week, including Cam Achord, Joe Judge and Troy Brown.

One who wasn’t present as of Thursday morning: head coach Bill Belichick, who normally visits Indianapolis as part of his pre-draft process. His combine plans — or lack thereof — became a talking point early in the week.

Late Thursday morning, the Patriots confirmed to NESN.com that Belichick isn’t expected to attend this year’s combine. So, barring a surprise appearance, Belichick will veer from his typical pre-draft routine.

Whether Belichick should attend is up for debate.

On the one hand, some argue the combine is more about NFL coaches, executives and reporters fraternizing with each other than gathering crucial intel on draft prospects. It’s a breeding ground for gossip and schmoozing, things a 70-year-old Belichick might no longer have any interest in.

On the other hand, important connections between fellow coaches and execs are forged at the combine, where foundations of eventual trades can be built. Coaches also can speak in person with numerous player agents ahead of free agency.

But much of that can be done virtually these days. Plus, Belichick might find pro days and private workouts more valuable than watching on-field drills at Lucas Oil Stadium or chatting with prospects amid the pressures created by the combine environment.