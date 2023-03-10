Stephon Gilmore Reveals Patrick Mahomes Tried To Recruit Him

Had the New England Patriots released, rather than traded, Stephon Gilmore during the 2021 season, there’s a good chance the star cornerback would have wound up in Kansas City.

Gilmore told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that he received a personal recruiting pitch from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes while he still was a member of the Patriots.

From ESPN.com:

The direct message Stephon Gilmore received just before the 2021 trade deadline highlights a reality of player recruitment: Whatever the rules, there’s still plenty of gray area.

Gilmore, who hadn’t played in 2021 after failing to negotiate a contract extension with the Patriots (he was technically on the PUP list with a quad injury), received a note from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had a clear message: I want you to be a teammate.

“You see it and you’re like, ‘what’?” Gilmore said.

Gilmore knew he was being shopped ahead of a likely release by the New England Patriots, but hadn’t expected to hear from the Chiefs star.