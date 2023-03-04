Two Ex-Bruins, Brothers Involved In Historic NHL Trade

The 2023 trade deadline now has history attached to it

by

1 hours ago

Two former Bruins players were part of NHL history Friday when they were traded for one another.

Nick Ritchie and Troy Stecher were traded to the Calgary Flames from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey. Brett is Nick’s older brother.

This is the first time in NHL history that siblings have been traded for one another.

The Ritchie brothers both had stints with the Bruins. Nick spent two seasons in Boston while Brett was with the B’s for one and spend some time with the Providence Bruins.

“It’s unique. If for nothing else, we’re unique,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving told reporters Friday, per video from the team. “It just worked out that way.”

The Flames will be Nick’s fifth team, while Brett joins his fourth.

Calgary still is in contention for the Stanley Cup playoffs clinging to a wild-card spot. The Coyotes, meanwhile, are so far out of it that they probably have Connor Bedard on their minds for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

More NHL:

NHL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Bruins Bolster Already-Strong Team
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Jamie Sabau/USA TODAY Sports Images
Boston Bruins forward Garnet Hathaway
Previous Article

NHL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Bruins Bolster Already-Strong Team
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins
Next Article

3 Teams Stanley Cup Odds to Fade

Picked For You

Related