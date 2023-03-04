Two Ex-Bruins, Brothers Involved In Historic NHL Trade

Two former Bruins players were part of NHL history Friday when they were traded for one another.

Nick Ritchie and Troy Stecher were traded to the Calgary Flames from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey. Brett is Nick’s older brother.

This is the first time in NHL history that siblings have been traded for one another.

The Ritchie brothers will never forget this NHL trade deadline day as they become the first pair of siblings to be traded for each other in league history



The Ritchie brothers both had stints with the Bruins. Nick spent two seasons in Boston while Brett was with the B’s for one and spend some time with the Providence Bruins.

“It’s unique. If for nothing else, we’re unique,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving told reporters Friday, per video from the team. “It just worked out that way.”

The Flames will be Nick’s fifth team, while Brett joins his fourth.