NHL Trade Deadline Winners, Losers: Bruins Bolster Already-Strong Team

Even the Tarasenko trade with the St. Louis Blues left the Rangers will their best draft pick for the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. To get two top-tier players and still have a first-round pick deserves applause.

If the Rangers make the Eastern Conference Final, they will lose a 2024 or 2025 first-round pick to the Blackhawks. But if all goes according to New York’s plan, it will be an even bigger winner.

They may need to get through the Bruins, though, which could prove to be a tall task but certainly would be an entertaining series.

Toronto Maple Leafs: The Maple Leafs’ acquisition of Ryan O’Reilly undoubtedly helps the offense, but it seemed to be the same old song and dance with Toronto when it came to the defense — an area it’s needed help at for quite some time. But the Maple Leafs ended up getting some help on the blue line in Luke Schenn, Erik Gustafsso and Jake McCabe. Will it be enough to overcome their playoff woes and win a series this year? That’s still to be determined. They’re having a great season and are in second place in the Atlantic Division. The downfall of the Atlantic is that the Bruins are in first place and have a 17-point lead over their Maple Leafs rival.

Ottawa Senators: The Senators won the Jakob Chychrun sweepstakes after the defenseman was linked to many different teams over the years. Ottawa gets a young, solid D-man for the next few seasons as its defense looks a bit crowded now, but that could be a good problem to have this offseason or next year’s trade deadline.

New Jersey Devils: Timo Meier was brought in as a goal-scoring winger and to help bolster the power play. A physical top-six forward, Meier will help the Devils in the playoffs and provides that postseason experience this team doesn’t exactly have. He could prove to just be a rental and will be a restricted free agent this summer, but sometimes rentals pay off in the long run.

Honorable mention:

Edmonton Oilers: The Oilers certainly don’t need help when it comes to offense thanks to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, it’s the defense — much like the Maple Leafs — that seems to be their downfall. But Edmonton got help in that department with Mattias Ekholm coming to the Oilers. He figures to help the 5-on-5 woes as Edmonton makes a push for the playoffs.