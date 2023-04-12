Aaron Boone Ejected For Going Ballistic After Questionable Call Overturned

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was forced to watch the majority of New York’s series finale against the Cleveland Indians from the visiting locker room after being ejected from Wednesday’s game in the first inning.

Boone went absolutely ballistic after umpires overturned a two-out fly ball in the bottom of the first. The Yankees manager seemingly believed the review should not have taken place as opposing manager Terry Francona did not elect to review the play within the 15-second span.

Aaron Boone was ejected from today's game after the umpires overturned an out call on an Aaron Hicks play in CF



(via @TalkinYanks)pic.twitter.com/1JSyPaxbC9 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) April 12, 2023

Both teams walked off the field after the Guardians’ Josh Naylor appeared to fly out to center. The replay on the jumbotron, though, led fans to believe Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks trapped the ball on the grass as opposed to coming up with the snag cleanly. It prompted the umpires to review the play without a manager’s challenge and overturn it. The overturn led to a run for the Guardians.

All’s well that ends well, though, for Boone and the Yankees. New York went on to win 4-3.