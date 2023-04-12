Former Bradley F Rienk Mast Is Transferring to Nebraska by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Former Bradley forward Rienk Mast has announced he will transfer to Nebraska, per On3’s Robin Washut. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

BREAKING: #Nebrasketball has landed a commitment from Bradley transfer big man Rienk Mast.



?I feel like Nebraska is the right fit for me where I can still showcase my skills and be a big part of the team.?



Story: https://t.co/Ja0kk8RY3h pic.twitter.com/Os0AScITm5 — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) April 12, 2023

This is a massive acquisition for a Nebraska team that was trending in the right direction toward the end of last season. The Cornhuskers rounded out the regular season by winning five of their final six games, including victories over NCAA Tournament participants Maryland and Iowa.

Mast was a force in the Missouri Valley for Bradley. He made First-Team All-Conference this past season, averaging 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in 29 starts. He will be tasked with filling a massive void in the frontcourt with both big men Derrick Walker and Sam Griesel graduating from the program. Watch out for the Cornhuskers to be a stingy Big Ten foe in 2023-24 following this addition.

