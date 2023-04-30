Alex Cora Discusses Masataka Yoshida’s Hot Streak For Red Sox

Yoshida has been on a tear lately

Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been impressed by Masataka Yoshida’s ability to adjust to MLB pitching so quickly. Yoshida put up serious numbers in Japan and in the World Baseball Classic during spring training but it’s surprising to see his bat come alive so quickly in his first season.

After a slow start, batting only .216 with two extra base hits through his first 10 games, Yoshida has started to zero in at the plate. In his last seven games, the Red Sox right fielder has 11 hits in 26 at bats with three home runs and seven RBI’s.

The sample size is small as the month of April comes to an end but things are looking bright for Yoshida.

