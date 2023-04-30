NFL Rumors: Target Date Revealed For League Schedule Release

The New England Patriots already know what opponents make up their 2023 schedule and shortly, they will found out the order in which they will face them in.

After the NFL completed its marquee offseason event this weekend, the league is ready to proceed with the next item on its to-do list: releasing the upcoming season’s schedule. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who cited sources, reported Sunday the NFL is targeting May 11 as the date to unveil the schedule for all 32 teams.

“Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue attempts to finalize it,” Schefter tweeted. “But with Aaron Rodgers traded and Lamar Jackson signed, the coast is clear to move ahead and lock it in.

“As the league tries to finalize its 2023 schedule for May 11, it’s also worth highlighting that NFL VP of Broadcast Planning Mike North has been leading all the scheduling briefings with Roger Goodell, and will continue to do so through the completion of the process. NFL officials Onnie Bose, Charlotte Carey, and Hans Schroeder, also have participated in most of the briefings with Goodell. This year it has been an inclusive group.”

With Rodgers finally getting traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, it certainly opens up the possibility of more primetime showings from Gang Green.

That might not be the same case for the Patriots after they went 8-9 last season. But still having Bill Belichick patrolling the sideline still will be a draw for football fans.

The Patriots will take on the Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles in their home contests. New England will travel on the road to face its three divisional opponents along with the Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.