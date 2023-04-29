Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Explains Part In Controversial Disallowed Goal

The Boston Bruins experienced what was undoubtedly their worst loss of the season Friday night.

The Black and Gold were afforded a second opportunity to send the Panthers home for the summer, but much like they did in Game 5, squandered their chance and allowed Florida to push the first-round series to a decisive Game 7. The story coming out of the game is obviously focused on how the Bruins can finally put the series away, given it is their last opportunity.

Things could have been different, however, as those who watched the contest are bound to remember the horrific two-goal swing that went in favor of Florida.

The Bruins appeared to seize their first lead at 8:16 in the second period on a shot from Brandon Carlo sailing through traffic and beating Sergei Bobrovsky to give Boston a 3-2 advantage. The goal would be for not, though, as upon video review Carlo’s goal was pulled off the scoreboard, due to what the officials deemed to be a Jake DeBrusk hand pass.

The call was… suspect.

“I was kind of talking with the official and they were laughing about it, because it was like my fingertip or something,” DeBrusk said, per NESN’s postgame coverage. “I don’t know how that’s — it is what it is. They obviously looked at it and called it what it was. … To have that go against us and then have them score not even two minutes later, it’s a tough two-goal swing there.

“… I think any time they challenge a play, whether it’s a high stick or goaltender interference, they look at the replay and dissect it frame-by-frame. It was my fingertip, but it is a game of inches and it’s one of those things where we just talk on the bench and go from there. I was just trying to get up. I wasn’t intentionally trying to pass it or I would have gotten more wood on it.”