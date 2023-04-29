Bruins Wrap: Panthers Rise To Challenge, Defeat Boston, Force Game 7

The Bruins found themselves chasing the score for the second potential elimination game in a row. And again, the Panthers refused to go quietly into the night, defeating Boston 7-5 on Friday night to force a Game 7.

The series is tied 3-3 heading back to Boston.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins and Panthers traded goals for much of the game. When one team would take the lead, the other would tie it. Unfortunately for the Bruins, Florida scored last and kept the lead.

The Bruins continued to struggle with turnovers and their composure late in the game, which allowed the Panthers to capitalize, breathing life into their playoff hopes.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

— Brad Marchand recorded four assists in the losing effort for the Bruins. His four-point night tied him with Patrice Bergeron for second all-time in Bruins history for playoff points with 128.

— Tyler Bertuzzi continued to live up to his resume of being made for the playoffs. The forward recorded two goals and an assist in the loss for Boston.