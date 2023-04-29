Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Frank Regarding Performance In Losses

The Bruins failed to end their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series in their two attempts so far. Dropping Game 5 at home and Game 6 on the road is uncharacteristic of Boston’s regular season.

One focal point is self-inflicted turnovers, and the other is goaltending.

In the historic regular season, Linus Ullmark led the league in goals-against average (1.89) and save percentage (.938). Unfortunately for Boston, he has not looked as confident between the pipes in the playoffs, posting a 3.33 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage.

“There were a couple of good shots,” Ullmark told reporters following the Game 6 loss on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t make the extra save today.”

Ullmark knows the Bruins have stymied two opportunities to close out the series but doesn’t believe his health or workload has been the issue in the losses.

“I feel good. Thanks,” Ullmark said. “Just (need to) make one more save. That’s it. Sometimes that’s the part of the game that, unfortunately, it hasn’t happened sometimes, and today was one of those days.”

Following the loss, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery did not say whether or not he would stay with Ullmark for Game 7 but didn’t think fatigue was an issue for his goaltender.