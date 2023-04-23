Bruins Wrap: Boston Seizes Control Of Series Vs. Panthers With Game 4 Win

The Boston Bruins pushed the Florida Panthers to the brink of elimination with a 6-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday at FLA Live Arena.

The Bruins now hold a 3-1 lead in the opening-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins went to Florida without their captain and licking their wounds after a Game 2 defeat, but return to Boston in complete control of the series. They really couldn’t ask for much more.

The Bruins withstood an offensive flurry to begin the game — the Panthers recorded the first 10 shots on net — but for the majority of the contest, they played the style of hockey that gave them the NHL record for wins in a season.

Boston was opportunistic and made the Panthers pay for their mistakes by notching two power-play goals in the first two periods. And then when the Panthers tried to rally in the third period, the Bruins generated an answer at every turn.

It was winning hockey the Bruins played down in Florida and they certainly benefitted from it as one more win will advance them to the next round of the playoffs.