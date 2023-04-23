Watch Brad Marchand’s Hustle Give Bruins Early Lead In Game 4

Boston Bruins star winger Brad Marchand saw an opportunity midway through the first period in Game 4 on Sunday against the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena and jumped at the chance to take advantage of it.

With the puck loose in the crease right in front of Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who earned the start instead of Alex Lyon, after stopping a point-blank shot from Pavel Zacha, Marchand skated in and knocked it in even with a crowd of defenders around the net for a power-play goal 9:45 into the opening frame.

Talk about fighting for the goal. pic.twitter.com/0MPYnhc04X — NESN (@NESN) April 23, 2023

Marchand went right into a celebration, but the on-ice officials convened to determine if the veteran forward had scored before a whistle was blown. After a few moments of deliberation, the referees ruled in the Bruins’ favor.

Marchand has now secured at least one point in each game of the opening-round series of the Stanley Cup playoffs and has three goals now against the Panthers.