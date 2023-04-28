Celtics-76ers Eastern Conference Semifinals Dates, Times Announced

With the Boston Celtics finally dispatching the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, they can now set their sights on the Philadelphia 76ers.

The longtime rivals will square off in the Eastern Conference semifinals with the second-seeded Celtics holding home-court advantage over the third-seeded 76ers.

Boston and Philadelphia will get things started Monday night from TD Garden. Here?s the full schedule for the best-of-seven series:

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics — Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics — Wednesday, May 3 at 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers — Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers — Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 5, if necessary: 76ers at Celtics — Tuesday, May 9 at TBA (TNT)

Game 6, if necessary: Celtics at 76ers — Thursday, May 11 at TBA (ESPN)

Game 7, if necessary: 76ers at Celtics — Sunday, May 14 at TBA

The 76ers will have plenty of rest heading into the matchup off their first-round sweep of the Brooklyn Nets. Philadelphia will have eight full days of rest before the series begins.

Boston held the upper-hand over the 76ers in the regular season, taking three out of the four meetings. Philadelphia won the last duel between the two sides thanks to a 52-point, 13-rebound performance from star big man Joel Embiid. But Embiid enters the series with his availability in question as he is dealing with an LCL sprain.

According to ESPN, it will be the 22nd time that Boston and Philadelphia have gone up against each other in the NBA playoffs, which is the most postseason matchups of any two teams in NBA history.