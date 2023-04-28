Celtics Wrap: Boston Puts Atlanta Away In Nail-Biting Game 6 Win

The Boston Celtics took their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, winning Game 6, 128-120, Thursday night at State Farm Arena.

The Celtics punched their ticket to the semifinal round, setting up a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics had one job and they got it done.

With a second shot at a closeout win, Boston needed to put Atlanta away and not give the Hawks yet another shot at overcoming an improbable 3-1 series deficit. But the Hawks weren’t going away without a fight.

Atlanta came out firing after Boston quickly snagged a 12-2 lead to being the game, ensuring that the Celtics would earn their way to a series win. The Hawks were instantly aggressive on the offensive side, attacking mismatches and reaching for an outside shooting performance — 15-for-35 — similar to the one that uplifted them in Game 3. Whether it was DeAndre Hunter, John Collins or Bogdon Bogdonavic off the bench, Atlanta pulled out all the stops.

But none of it was enough to push a do-or-die Game 7 because this time, the Celtics didn’t fumble the fourth quarter.