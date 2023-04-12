Celtics Great Paul Pierce Baits ‘Overrated’ NBA Champ Into Feud

With or without a microphone as loud as ESPN’s, Paul Pierce never fails to draw attention.

And that’s for better or worse.

Pierce, an all-time Celtics legend, has spent the better part of his post-NBA career, going viral for his online personality. That willingness to say whatever’s on Pierce’s mind began during his time as an analyst for ESPN, before the network fired the former NBA All-Star for making his off-the-job extracurricular activities public on social media.

This time, Pierce took a hilarious shot at ex-ESPN colleague Richard Jefferson, who also formerly played in the league.

“Overrated, that I played against? … I’ma say Richard Jefferson,” Pierce said on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, sparking a shower of laughter. “… He was overrated than a (expletive)!”

Jefferson, like Pierce, also has an NBA Finals title (well, three) to his resume, albeit in a significantly smaller role.

Strange to throw the “overrated” label on Jefferson considering his place among the all-time greats is a relatively widely recognized view. He wasn’t up there, nor was he even close. Jefferson was the Achilles heel to two NBA Finals-losing New Jersey Nets teams in the early 2000s, then the same as the bench-warming old timer along LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.